Records at stake as Sundowns visit Usuthu

21 April 2021 - 08:31
Neville Khoza Journalist
Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership 2020/21match between Black Leopards and AmaZulu on the 04 April 2021 at Thohoyandou Stadium, Thohoyandou.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The top-of-the-table clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu this afternoon (3pm) at Kings Park Stadium promises to be a fascinating battle.

Both teams head into this clash in remarkable form in the DStv Premiership, with Sundowns still unbeaten in the league, while Usuthu have won their last six matches.

Second-placed Usuthu are six points behind Sundowns, having played two more games, and a victory will see them reduce a gap to three.

Sundowns are looking to bounce back to winning ways following their 5-6 penalty defeat to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the Nedbank Cup semifinal on Sunday.

Both teams have already claimed their records this season. Sundowns have gone 20 games unbeaten in the league, setting a new record.

AmaZulu's six successive wins against Stellenbosch in their last match is already a club record.

Downs co-coach Rulani Mokwena said his players would have to dust themselves up following their disappointing defeat to TTM at the weekend. “Important game, a match that's got a profile of utmost importance for us, of course as we said before all these games for us are cup finals,” Mokwena told the club media department yesterday.

“We have to approach it as such. It has not been easy to prepare, particularly after difficult and unfortunate results against Tshakhuma in the cup. But we have to dust ourselves off and show mental resolve."

Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa said they plan to continue with their impressive run irrespective of any opponent. “This is the first time that AmaZulu find themselves where they are. I think for the supporters and the players who have been with AmaZulu, I think now they say it is a good thing because even us who just came in we are not used to this position,” Mothwa said.

Today

Leopards v Stellenbosch, Thohoyandou Stadium (3pm); AmaZulu v Sundowns, Kings Park Stadium (3pm); Chiefs v Cape Town City, FNB Stadium (5pm); SuperSport v Arrows, Lucas Moripe Stadium (5pm)

Friday

Maritzburg v Baroka, Harry Gwala Stadium (5pm)

Saturday

Leopards v SuperSport, Thohoyandou (3pm); Stellenbosch v Celtic, Danie Craven Stadium (3pm); AmaZulu v Galaxy, Kings Park (5pm); Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville (5pm)

Sunday

Sundowns v Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld (3pm); Chippa v Arrows, Sisa Dukashe Stadium (3pm)

