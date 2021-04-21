Bucs out to secure CAF Confed Cup KO slot

Orlando Pirates are determined to wrap up their qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal with a game to spare.

The Soweto giants do not want to leave it to their final Group A game against Enyimba of Nigeria. The Buccaneers want to take full advantage of their home game against ES Setif of Algeria at Orlando Stadium today at 3pm.

Coach Josef Zinnbuaer's charges are in pole position to progress to the knockout stage as they top Group A with eight points from four matches.

“Setif will come at us with guns blazing as they are bottom and need the win more than us. However, the mood is high in the camp and we want to wrap up qualification at home. We have an advantage as we are playing at home and we have to take the game there from the onset," said Zinnbuaer at a virtual presser.

Thulani Hlatshwayo and Gabadinho Mhango are available for selection as they return for the Setif match from injuries. However, Bucs star Thembinkosi Lorch is not ready and the coach said they will miss his services.

“Lorch won't feature anytime soon. But we hope to have him back soon," Zinnbauer said.

They have beaten Enyimba and Al-Ahli Benghazi in their past two home matches and the coach wants them to continue from where they left off in the next game.

“We have to focus on ourselves. We have set ourselves a target of winning all our home matches. Setif is a big team, but we are eyeing the three points," added Zinnbauer.

Bucs captain Happy Jele encored Zinnbauer’s sentiments. “It is important to win the group. We want a good finish and winning against Setif is vital. We have been analysing Setif and we know them well," said Jele.