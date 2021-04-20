“It’s not always easy‚ maybe what we must do is to put the players in a fridge‚ but unfortunately it is not possible to do that‚” said Mokwena.

“This means we have to try by all means to manage them because scientifically the human body can only go through overloads of physical overload twice in seven days. There is a 48 hour period between the overloads and this is scientifically impossible‚ but we are trying our level best to manage the situation.

“We are trying to navigate the possibilities of not getting ourselves into fatigue levels that could induce muscular problems. It is not humanly possible to have these number of games in these number of days‚ but the players have shown mental fortitude‚ fight‚ resilience and character.”

Mokwena said there is very little they can do about their programme but to keep fighting.

“They don’t complain but just continue to fight on and do the best for the club. I am sure the supporters of the club‚ the president (Patrice Motsepe) and the rest of the people who are closely associated with the club appreciate their efforts because this is not easy.