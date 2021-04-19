Last-gasp Arsenal goal floors Fulham

Eddie Nketiah’s goal late in stoppage time for Arsenal delivered a blow to Fulham’s already slim Premier League survival hopes.

Until Nketiah’s 97th-minute effort, Josh Maja’s second-half penalty had looked likely to give the Cottagers a valuable three points in their battle against relegation.

The on-loan Bordeaux forward converted from the spot after Mario Lemina was fouled by Arsenal’s Brazilian defender, Gabriel.

It was Fulham’s only shot on target and put them on course for their first away league win against the Gunners in 29 attempts.

However, Scott Parker’s side buckled under late Arsenal pressure, with Nketiah tapping in after Dani Ceballos’s shot was initially saved by Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The result leaves Fulham six points from safety, but with the added disadvantage of having played two games more than both Brighton and Burnley – the sides directly above them.

In a game of few clear-cut chances Arsenal, who remain ninth, merited their point.

Mikel Arteta’s side had Ceballos’s first-half goal disallowed after Bukayo Saka had strayed fractionally offside, while Gabriel Martinelli also found the back of the visitors’ net after the whistle had gone for offside against Emile Smith Rowe.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe and Saka also both went close to levelling the score before Nketiah’s late intervention.

After dismantling Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday, Arsenal did little to dispel the feeling of unpredictability that surrounds them as they faced a team battling the drop.

On paper, Mikel Arteta would have expected his side to dispatch their struggling opponents with few difficulties.

But their up-tempo start, which resulted in Martinelli twice going close to scoring, soon fizzled out.

That allowed the visitors to gain a foothold in the match, although VAR contributed to Arsenal’s failure to break the deadlock, with Ceballos's header ruled out after Saka was judged to be centimetres offside in the build-up.

To their credit, Arsenal persevered after going behind despite Alexandre Lacazette limping off with 20 minutes left.

And a late siege resulted in Nketiah, Saka, Gabriel and Martinelli all having efforts on goal before their dominance finally told.

While Arsenal will be hoping to finish their season with a flourish, Fulham’s hopes of survival look more forlorn with each week that passes.

Ordinarily, a point against opponents they have historically struggled against – losing each of their previous six meetings and conceding 18 goals in the process – might have been viewed as a good return.

But their need for maximum points was apparent from the outset, with Fulham arriving at Emirates Stadium on the back of four consecutive defeats.

While Parker’s players defended gallantly under early pressure and then continued until virtually the last kick of the game, they will be frustrated by the way a valuable victory slipped away.

And just as worryingly, they are yet to show they have the firepower to make a real fight of it in their final five games, a run that includes trips to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Maja’s penalty was their only effort on target in a game where they mustered three shots in total.

Given their inability to score, it was all the more mystifying that Aleksander Mitrovic remained on the bench throughout.

The Serbia forward has shown in previous campaigns that he has the capabilities to score in the top flight but has started just 12 games this term.