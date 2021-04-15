Now it's all about points in the PSL for Hunt and battling Kaizer Chiefs
On the back of seven matches unbeaten‚ and having already surpassed expectations reaching the Caf Champions League quarterfinals‚ Kaizer Chiefs now need to get down to the serious business of accumulating points in the DStv Premiership (PSL)‚ coach Gavin Hunt has indicated.
Chiefs meet 12th-placed Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday (3pm). After their heroics in Conakry‚ Guinea on Saturday night to draw 2-2 against tough Horoya and reach their first-ever Champions League knockout stage‚ now Amakhosi turn to improving on their current ninth league placing.
“We have not had much time to prepare for the game and Baroka had more than five days to get ready. But we are not complaining because I believe it’s better to play every three or so days‚” Hunt said on Thursday morning.
“They are a physical team and are a hard-running team‚ so we have to work hard to get the points. The other thing is that it’s a day game and the heat is different from where we come from‚ but we will have to adjust and do our best.”
Hunt has a decision to make at goalkeeper‚ where Itumeleng Khune showed signs of his old self in a standout performance in Conakry‚ while Daniel Akpeyi was suspended in the Champions League but is available in the PSL. The same applies to key striker Samir Nurkovic‚ who would seem to have an easier path back into the starting XI.
“There are places we can make changes and there are places we can’t. We will look at the team that played in Guinea and maybe make one or two changes for thus afternoon’s game if necessary. We’ll see how it goes after this morning’s review‚” Hunt said.
“Baroka are right behind us and we need to get away from them on the log. We need to make the two games we have in hand count and move away from the teams that are near us in the standings.
“We need to start this afternoon to get the three points. We know Baroka aren’t an easy side to beat but we will do our best.”
Chiefs have not lost in seven matches in all competitions. In the league‚ Chiefs’ points accumulation is being stifled by too many draws – five in their last eight matches‚ with just one win – not being turned into victories. Amakhosi have not lost in four PSL games‚ amounting to three draws and a win.
The Caf Champions League quarterfinal draw‚ where Chiefs and Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are both present‚ is scheduled for Friday‚ April 30.