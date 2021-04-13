Zulu vows to lead second-tier Sekhukhune to the promised land

Gifted left-back Pentjie Zulu is confident his experience will aid Sekhukhune’s bid to gain promotion.

The 30-year-old Zulu joined Sekhukhune two weeks ago, having been kicking his heels as a free agent after leaving Black Leopards in February. The defender left Lidoda Duvha for “personal reasons” after he’d featured in eight DStv Premiership games this season.

Sekhukhune are second on the GladAfrica Championship table with 35 points, three adrift of leaders Richards Bay. Zulu, who played a pivotal role in helping Jomo Cosmos ascend to the Premiership in the 2014/15 season, trusts his experience will prove vital for Sekhukhune.

“I know this league (the GladAfrica Championship) in and out. I was with Cosmos when they were promoted the other season and I was one of the key players there. So I believe my experience will help Sekhukhune go to the big league,’’ Zulu told Sowetan.

The lad from Bloemfontein in the Free State said that sitting at home doing nothing after his Leopards stint revitalised his love for the beautiful game. Zulu didn’t want to reveal the real reason for terminating his Leopards contract that was supposed to expire in June.

“It was not easy sitting at home, training on my own. I realised that we’re grateful to be playing football professionally. Being inactive reinvigorated my passion for football ... it made me want more in terms of achievements,’’ Zulu said.

“I left Leopards because of some personal reasons. I don’t like to talk about the past, so I would rather dedicate all my energy to have a great spell here at Sekhukhune.’’

In February, media reports alleged that Zulu wasn’t happy with limited game time at Leopards.

At Sekhukhune, Zulu is also banking on the presence of other erstwhile top-flight stars like Morgan Gould, Jabu Maluleke and Prince Nxumalo in their push for promotion.

“The team is well balanced. We have experienced guys like Gould, Jabu and Prince. That motivates me. It gives hope that we can do it,’’ noted the left-back.

Results

Sekhukhune 0, Spurs 1; Pondo Chiefs 2, AmaTuks 3; JDR 1, Callies 0; FS Stars 1, Royal 1; Bay 3, Polokwane 0; Umoya 5, Sporting 0; Steenberg 2, Uthongathi 1; Cosmos 0, All Stars 1