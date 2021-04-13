Soccer

Left-back rescued from oblivion by Limpopo side

Zulu vows to lead second-tier Sekhukhune to the promised land

13 April 2021 - 08:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Chumani Butsaka of Ajax Cape Town challenges Pentjie Zulu (then with Black Leopards) during the PSL, Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Ajax Cape Town and Black Leopards at Rand Stadium on September 18, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Chumani Butsaka of Ajax Cape Town challenges Pentjie Zulu (then with Black Leopards) during the PSL, Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Ajax Cape Town and Black Leopards at Rand Stadium on September 18, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/Gallo Images/BackpagePix

Gifted left-back Pentjie Zulu is confident his experience will aid Sekhukhune’s bid to gain promotion.

The 30-year-old Zulu joined Sekhukhune two weeks ago, having been kicking his heels as a free agent after leaving Black Leopards in February. The defender left Lidoda Duvha for “personal reasons” after he’d featured in eight DStv Premiership games this season.

Sekhukhune are second on the GladAfrica Championship table with 35 points, three adrift of leaders Richards Bay. Zulu, who played a pivotal role in helping Jomo Cosmos ascend to the Premiership in the 2014/15 season, trusts his experience will prove vital for Sekhukhune.

“I know this league (the GladAfrica Championship) in and out. I was with Cosmos when they were promoted the other season and I was one of the key players there. So I believe my experience will help Sekhukhune go to the big league,’’ Zulu told Sowetan.

The lad from Bloemfontein in the Free State said that sitting at home doing nothing after his Leopards stint revitalised his love for the beautiful game. Zulu didn’t want to reveal the real reason for terminating his Leopards contract that was supposed to expire in June.

“It was not easy sitting at home, training on my own. I realised that we’re grateful to be playing football professionally. Being inactive reinvigorated my passion for football ... it made me want more in terms of achievements,’’ Zulu said.

“I left Leopards because of some personal reasons. I don’t like to talk about the past, so I would rather dedicate all my energy to have a great spell here at Sekhukhune.’’

In February, media reports alleged that Zulu wasn’t happy with limited game time at Leopards.

At Sekhukhune, Zulu is also banking on the presence of other erstwhile top-flight stars like Morgan Gould, Jabu Maluleke and Prince Nxumalo in their push for promotion.

“The team is well balanced. We have experienced guys like Gould, Jabu and Prince. That motivates me. It gives hope that we can do it,’’ noted the left-back.

Results

Sekhukhune 0, Spurs 1; Pondo Chiefs 2, AmaTuks 3; JDR 1, Callies 0; FS Stars 1, Royal 1; Bay 3, Polokwane 0; Umoya 5, Sporting 0; Steenberg 2, Uthongathi 1; Cosmos 0, All Stars 1

Reserve league back with a bang, and son of legend

After weeks of inactivity, the DStv Diski Challenge made a return at the weekend.
Sport
3 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns return to winning ways with win against troubled Chippa United

Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways after they beat troubled Eastern Cape side Chippa United in a league match on Monday ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Hunt chuffed at Chiefs ‘overachieving’ by reaching last 8

Following their heroic 2-2 draw with Horoya on Saturday night in Conakry, Guinea, to progress to the CAF Champions League quarterfinal, Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X