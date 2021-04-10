A controversial penalty and two team goals helped Cape Town City end their eight-match winless run in the DStv Premiership as they beat SuperSport United 3-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Fagrie Lakay was the spot-kick beneficiary‚ scoring his sixth league goal of the season in the 35th.

This was moments after referee Luxolo Badi punished SuperSport’s Thatayaone Ditlhokwe for a foul on Tashreeq Morris inside the area. Badi initially allowed play to carry on before awarding the foul after City failed to score with advantage being played.

The referee also left many questions with his decision not to send Ditlhokwe off as his foul on Morris would have normally given the Lesotho defender his second bookable offence‚ which should have seen him taking an early shower.

Badi’s antics were indeed the “highlight” of what was otherwise a very poor first 45 minutes that saw SuperSport‚ without their leading goal scorers in Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza‚ failing to take a single shot on goal for the entire half.

There was‚ however‚ no question mark on City’s second goal in the 64th minute‚ nor Mpho Makola and Morris’s tap-in in the 84th minute.

Makola fired in his first goal of the season after exciting team play that involved Bradley Ralani and Thabo Nodada before the former Orlando Pirates midfielder beat Ronwen Williams inside the area.

Morris benefitted from SuperSport’s poor defending of a corner kick‚ pushing the ball in after getting an assist from Thamsanqa Mkhize.

Both teams came to this clash on the back of poor form and it was only because of their better results in the early rounds of the season and the struggles of those underneath them that they had held on to their positions in the top half of the table.

City had only picked up five points in a winless run in which they lost three and drew five‚ while SuperSport were also winless in five league matches‚ their last victory coming at home against City (2-1) towards the end of February.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo tried to find goals with Iqraam Rayners‚ Evans Rusike and Gamphani Lungu up-front‚ but without Grobler and Gabuza‚ who have contributed 19 league goals for the team this season‚ his team struggled to trouble the City defence.

City’s win‚ their seventh in 22 matches‚ did not move them from seventh spot but Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink will be relieved as they had opened a four-point gap between themselves and eighth-placed TS Galaxy‚ who were meeting Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila late on Saturday.