Kaizer Chiefs want to stay in the Caf Champions League with a win against Horoya in Conakry on Saturday because they know they are not doing well in the league‚ midfielder Kearyn Baccus has said.

Chiefs will not feel they have outright failed if they fall at the last hurdle in their first-ever group stage of the Africa’s premier continental competition‚ and are unable to get a favourable result in Guinea that will see them through to the quarterfinals.

Amakhosi’s DStv Premiership season has become a write-off. Their aims domestically now are to avoid their two worst league finishes of their current ninth placing‚ reach the top eight‚ and push for the highest possible position.

Given that‚ Baccus pointed out that the Champions League remains Chiefs’ last bastion at bringing some much-needed glory to an otherwise dismal 2020-21 season.