AmaZulu aim to close in on Sundowns

AmaZulu are planning to reduce the gap to three points between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns when they visit Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium today (5pm).

With Downs in action in the CAF Champions League group match today at Loftus Versfeld against CR Belouizdad, Usuthu midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula said they must collect all three points to stay in touch with the Brazilians.

“I think our game against Stellenbosch is very important because when we win this game, we will move to 40 points and second on the log table and close the gap on Sundowns, who we will still have to face.

“It is going to be a difficult game, and we need to show the same fighting spirit we did in our previous matches.”

Even though Stellies are tough to beat at home, Makhaula remains confident that they will come back with all three points.

“We went to Venda [to face Black Leopards] and came back with three points, and it was also tough there. I think we can do it against Stellenbosch and come back with three points. We’ve studied them, and we are well prepared for them," he said.

“We know everything about Stellenbosch and their weaknesses.”

Usuthu are on an excellent run as they won all their last five league matches and want to continue with that tonight.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City coach Olde Jan Olde Riekerink believes his side can end their eight-match winless run when they host SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

The last time the Citizens registered a victory was on January 24 when they beat Golden Arrows 4-2 at home. “We will play a good game, we have fantastic players, and the only thing we need to do is to convert our chances and win the game,” he said.

“I believe in the way we are and the way we do, and we have confidence that we can win this match. We have to win this game to close the gap, and I have a belief in the quality of the players we have.”

DStv Premiership fixtures

Today: Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven Stadium, 5pm

Tomorrow: Cape Town City v SuperSport United, Cape Town Stadium, 3pm; TS Galaxy v TTM, Ellis Park, 5pm

Sunday: Arrows v Celtic, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3pm; Swallows v Leopards, Dobsonville Stadium, 5pm