Bantu Mzwakali willing to stay if Swallows offers him better deal

After joining Swallows on a short-term deal as a free agent, Bantu Mzwakali has revealed he still desires to return to Europe at the end of the season, unless the Birds give him a good offer to remain with them beyond this season.

Mzwakali was unattached three weeks ago when he signed a deal that makes him a Swallows player until the end of the season. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder didn't renew his contract with Swedish top-flight side IF Brage last month.

“If Swallows offer me something better, I can talk to my Swedish agent and tell him I am staying home. However, I still wish to go back to Europe and spend a few seasons there because I enjoyed everything there," Mzwakali told Sowetan.

The Ajax Cape Town development product also told how Covid-19 played a role in him prematurely returning to Mzansi. Mzwakali had joined Brage from Mother City-based second tier side Cape Umoya in January last year.