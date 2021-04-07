Covid blocked midfielder's return to Sweden
Bantu Mzwakali willing to stay if Swallows offers him better deal
After joining Swallows on a short-term deal as a free agent, Bantu Mzwakali has revealed he still desires to return to Europe at the end of the season, unless the Birds give him a good offer to remain with them beyond this season.
Mzwakali was unattached three weeks ago when he signed a deal that makes him a Swallows player until the end of the season. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder didn't renew his contract with Swedish top-flight side IF Brage last month.
“If Swallows offer me something better, I can talk to my Swedish agent and tell him I am staying home. However, I still wish to go back to Europe and spend a few seasons there because I enjoyed everything there," Mzwakali told Sowetan.
The Ajax Cape Town development product also told how Covid-19 played a role in him prematurely returning to Mzansi. Mzwakali had joined Brage from Mother City-based second tier side Cape Umoya in January last year.
“I came back during the off-season in December. When it was time to go back [to Sweden], I couldn’t because of Covid-19 restrictions on travel. My plan was always to stay longer in Europe. I had an option to renew my deal with Brage and they wanted to exercise that option until Covid-19 messed up all the plans," Mzwakali stated.
He has already featured in two DStv Premiership games for the Birds thus far.
"I can still go back [to Brage] if the Covid-19 situation stabilises at the end of the season. The club wanted to keep me, so I don't think it would be hard to rejoin them. I thought it was better to sign a short-term deal with Swallows, rather than to sit at home and do nothing until the end of the season."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.