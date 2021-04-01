Swallows boss livid over string of draws

Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa is tired of drawing matches in the DStv Premiership and has demanded a win in their next game against Golden Arrows at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Swallows lead the way with 11 draws in the league. The Soweto-based outfit have not won in their past eight matches, registering seven draws and one defeat.

However, the big boss says he has had enough with the draws and wants his team to collect the three points, starting against high-flying Arrows in Soweto.

Mogashoa told Sowetan yesterday that he had a meeting with coach Brandon Truter to raise some of his concerns about the team's poor form in the league.

They last won a league game on January 16 when they defeated Baroka 1-0 in Polokwane.

They were 2-0 up against Chippa in their last league game before the Fifa International break, but allowed Chippa to finish the game at 2-2.

“I won't sugarcoat this and say that I am happy with the series of draws. No, I am tired and want a win now. We had a meeting with our coach to raise some of our concerns and we prioritised this meeting. His job is still safe, but our last two games were a bit disappointing," Mogashoa told Sowetan.

He said their objective is to finish in the top 8 and they never planned to finish second or win the league in the first place. "We will support the coach with quality players that he wants next season, for now we just want to finish off strongly and secure a place in the top 8,"said Mogashoa.

DStv Premiership fixtures

Saturday: Swallows v Arrows, Dobsonville Stadium, 3pm

Maritzburg v Chippa, Harry Gwala Stadium, 5pm

Cape Town City v Baroka, Cape Town Stadium, 5pm

Sunday: Leopards v AmaZulu, Thohoyandou Stadium, 3pm

Celtic v TS Galaxy, Dr. Molemela Stadium, 3pm