Safa still to identify Ntseki's successor

With two months before Bafana Bafana start their Fifa World Cup qualifiers, the SA Football Association (Safa) seems to have no clue who will succeed Molefi Ntseki as the new coach.

Ntseki was fired yesterday after Bafana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year, losing to Sudan on Sunday.

Addressing the media yesterday, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they would only meet after the Easter weekend to map the way forward with the national executive committee (NEC) who will recommend a new coach.

Names like Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt and Benni McCarthy have been suggested to Safa to replace Ntseki, but whether the association will afford them remains to be seen.

“It was an NEC decision [to part ways with Ntseki]. So, what is going to happen from here is Mr Jack Maluleka [chair of the technical committee] and his committee will then give us a direction,” Motlanthe said yesterday.

“And we hope that we will meet early next week to give you the process which will unfold. As a head of admin, I still need to engage with the coach [Ntseki] and talk about this and other ways forward."