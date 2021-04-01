Ntseki awaits formal dismissal letter

Molefi Ntseki learnt of sacking via televised presser

Sacked Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki learnt through yesterday’s press conference that he had been fired, after his meeting with the SA Football Association’s hierarchy deadlocked on Tuesday.



Ntseki had been told to quit, but stuck to his guns with the belief that he would be able to redeem himself and lead the country to qualification of World Cup 2022, despite failing to make it to the African Cup on Nations taking place in Cameroon next year...