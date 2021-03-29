Tembo blames poor run on fatigue, lack of depth

Are the wheels coming off at SuperSport United? There was a period when they looked like title challengers to Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership.

But they are now falling off the pace due to a poor run of form. The three-time league champions are in third place with 35 points from 21 games and trail log leaders Sundowns by five points.

Coach Kaitano Tembo’s men have only won once in their past eight league matches, collecting eight out of a possible 24 points. That is a worrying statistic, but the coach is optimistic that they will hit form soon and finish the season on a high. Tembo blamed fixture congestion and fatigue for his side’s poor run of form.

With nine games to go before the end of the season, Tembo is not ruling out any possibility of winning the league. However, he is calling for consistency if his team is to put pressure on the defending league champions.