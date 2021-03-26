Usuthu won't sign Putsche but keen on Qalinge

It seems Roland Putsche will have to wait for a while until he finds another team after AmaZulu revealed they are not keen on signing him.

It was believed that the Austrian midfielder could be reunited with coach Benni McCarthy at AmaZulu after the two worked together at Cape Town City before.

But Usuthu revealed that they are not intending to sign him as speculated, meaning the midfielder will have to look elsewhere.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since he parted ways with Cape Town City in June last year.

AmaZulu media officer Brilliant Mkhathini said the club did not have any talks with Putsche about bringing him to Durban.

“Look, I don’t know if I picked his conversation in one of the stories online, but there has not been Roland Putsche at training with us,” Mkhathini said yesterday.

“There has never been any contact whatsoever from the club with him. So he is not going to be signed by the club.”

However, Thabo Qalinge, who has been training with the club for the past two weeks, seems to have done enough to impress the technical team.

Qalinge has also been without a club since his contract with SuperSport United ended last year.

“Qalinge has been training hard but the decision whether to sign him or not has not been made yet. It will be a decision from coach Benni whether he wants to sign him or not. At the moment he is just training with the club.”

Meanwhile, Phakamami Mahlambi could return to Mamelodi Sundowns when his season-long loan with AmaZulu ends.

Mahlambi has been struggling for game time at Usuthu since he joined them, making only three appearances.

McCarthy recently told Mahlambi that talent alone was not enough and that he needed to work hard if he wanted to be in the starting line-up.

“Mahlambi is part of the team and he is training every day. It is difficult to change a winning combination, so he will have to continue working hard,” Mkhathini said.

AmaZulu's next match is away to Black Leopards on April 4.