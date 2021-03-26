Lamontville Golden Arrows are in second place in the DStv Premiership and have scored the joint-most goals‚ but coach Mandla Ncikazi has said he would like his team to come back from the Fifa international date scoring more and conceding less.

Arrows are in their highest position at this stage of a Premiership season‚ and their 30 goals scored are equalled just by seventh-placed Cape Town City as‚ with 10 matches left‚ the Durban team look set to streak past their best finishes of fifth in 2002-03 and 2008-09.

But Ncikazi‚ in his first season as a full-time head coach having been handed various stints at clubs as a caretaker where he seldom was given the time needed to establish himself‚ has displayed a perfectionist’s streak saying he wants more.

The coach said he hopes to work on being more clinical in front of goal‚ and also tightening up a defence that has conceded 10 goals more than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ though an also far from substandard 19.