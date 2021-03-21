Kabwe scores an exquisite late equaliser as Leopards deny Sundowns

Roderick Kabwe denied Mamelodi Sundowns a fifth consecutive Premiership win after he scored an exquisite late equaliser to earn a precious point for Black Leopards in an eventful 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Sundowns took an early lead through a header from Mosa Lebusa for his first goal of the season after the centre-back ran in front of his markers at the near post before glancing the ball past Leopards goalkeeper Jonas Mendes in the ninth minute at Loftus.

Leopards had the better start and threatened the Sundowns goal early on‚ but it was their poor marking against the rampant leading champions that cost them as the goal pitted them against the wall.

Sundowns played without their goal poacher Peter Shalulile who served a one-match suspension and were also without injured fellow lethal striker Kermit Erasmus‚ but the Brazillians still looked like scoring on most occasions when they surged forward.

They had a myriad of opportunities to bury their struggling visitors but could not convert their chances into goals.

The share of the spoils sees Sundowns move to 40 points on the DStv Premiership and four ahead of second-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ who have played two games more.

Leopards remain rooted at the bottom on 13 points after 19 matches but they will be pleased as the draw sees them reduce the gap between them and 15th-placed Tshakuma FC to three points.