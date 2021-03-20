Senegal accuses French clubs of 'discriminatory' behaviour

Senegal’s football federation has accused the French league of discriminatory behaviour after it imposed a blanket ban on foreign players at Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs being released to play for their countries in next week’s window.

Senegal have been hit particularly hard by the decision of the French professional league (LFP) with 12 of the 26 players selected by coach Aliou Cisse for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo and Eswatini hailing from clubs in the top two divisions in France. The players are now unable to travel.

Senegal’s football federation said the ban was of a “totally discriminatory nature” and also against FIFA regulations. The LFP has not yet responded to a Reuters request for comment.

FIFA, world football’s governing body, said last month, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, that clubs were not expected to release players if there were a "mandatory period of quarantine or self-isolation of at least five days upon arrival" in the country where the club is located or the country where the match is taking place.