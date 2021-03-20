Bongani Zungu supports Rangers teammate Glen Kamara in racial abuse row

Bongani Zungu has shown his support for teammate Glen Kamara who has said he was racially abused in an incident at the end of Rangers’ 2-0 defeat to Slavia Prague at Ibrox on Thursday that saw the Scottish Club exit the Europa League.

Europe's football governing body Uefa has said it will investigate the Incident.

Furious confrontations took place at the end of Rangers’ ill-tempered first home defeat in a year that resulted in a 3-1 aggregate loss to the Czech club in the last-16.

The TV footage shows Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela going up to Kamara‚ putting his hand over the Rangers player’s ear and shouting something into it. Kamara reacts furiously‚ and substitute Zungu‚ close enough to hear‚ defends his teammate.