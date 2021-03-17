'Recoup millions CAF lost to TV rights' issues

In his homecoming press conference yesterday, newly appointed Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Dr Patrice Motsepe said an African country must win the Fifa World Cup in the next two tournaments. Motsepe also promised to tackle CAF TV rights issues immediately.

PSL boss Irvin Khoza, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, Safa boss Danny Jordaan and Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa told Motsepe that Africa wants a solution to the TV rights impasse.

Jordaan said CAF lost millions of rand in revenue and needs to be back in the broadcast to avoid further damage.

“CAF lost over $200-million in broadcast revenue and the first and immediate challenge is to get the CAF matches back on TV. Africa was the worst-performing country at the World Cup in Russia, with all the five countries bowing out in the group stages. We brought a president with a record of accomplishment and integrity. But people want to watch the games on TV and that is your biggest challenge," Jordaan told Motsepe.

In his response, Motsepe said he would call on the expertise and skills of Khoza to work with him on the TV rights issues.

The 59-year-old astute businessperson said the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament would remain in its two-year format with increased prize money and sponsors.

“Africa must win the World Cup in the future. I want to increase the sponsors for Afcon and the CAF Champions League. I want to have a meeting with all the 54 football association presidents on the continent. We must have two CAF executive meetings before the end of the year. One meeting a year is not enough," said Motsepe.

Motsepe, who enjoyed the support of his wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and son Tlhopie, the new chair of Mamelodi Sundowns, said after his term there would be progress in African football. “I would not be a president and after four years there is no progress. I am confident that African football will improve and be globally competitive and self-sufficient," explained Motsepe.

Khoza told Motsepe that expectations are high and that he must be the solution the African football is looking for. “The continent is looking for solutions, not today, tomorrow but yesterday. Put your best foot forward because challenges are huge.

"CAF and Africa are looking for a solution. Please utilize the collective knowledge around you because there is no room for failure. The expectations are high and the solutions are in the air. Africa is blessed to have you. You must have a good product to attract TV," said Khoza.

Mthethwa added that Motsepe is equal to the task. “We want a CAF that will move fast and be self-sufficient. You were a candidate that was easy to sell because CAF needs a new beginning," said Mthethwa.