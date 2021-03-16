New Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has no doubt that the Africa Cup of Nations should be every two years‚ he said in his first press conference back in South Africa since his election on Tuesday.

Motsepe arrived back in Johannesburg on Monday morning from Caf’s general assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco on Friday‚ where he was elected the continental ruling body’s eighth president unopposed.

He appeared to put to rest where he stands on one of the bigger recent debates in African football – whether the Nations Cup should continue each two years‚ or become every four years.

Motsepe said that‚ with Caf having posted a loss for the past two years‚ the organisation needs its showpiece national competition to remain taking place every two years to maximise sponsorship revenue that can be earned.

“This is one area where there were different views amongst different people [at Caf’s assembly]. And I’ve got no doubt that‚ where we are now‚ it has to be every two years – there’s no doubt about that‚” Motsepe said.