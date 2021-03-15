“We would prefer better celebrations but if he keeps on playing every match and scoring the goals‚ I don’t mind if he celebrates the way he is celebrating‚” said Mngqithi.

“I honestly don’t mind.

"Maybe once I see something that could cause problems for him‚ [then] I will mind. As it is now‚ he has played in each and every match for us and he never gets injured.

“He is a very strong‚ he is fighter‚ a top soldier‚ a very good professional and I am sure that everybody will want to work with a player like that.

"It will be very difficult to control his celebrations because emotionally we don’t know what happens when he scores a goal.”

Shalulile has turned out to be an astute signing by the Brazilians after delivering 14 goals and 6 assists in 24 matches in all competitions since joining the side from Highlands Park‚

Mngqithi revealed that Shalulile is the fittest player he has ever worked with.

“One thing I can guarantee you is that I have never met a player as fit as Peter Shalulile.

"He’s like that in terms of flexibility‚ in terms of strength‚ in terms of power and that’s why when he goes down‚ he always gets back on his feet earlier than anyone else.

"If you can check the first goal he scored against Black Leopards‚ you ask yourself how a player goes down after the defender but comes back earlier.”

Sundowns return to action at Loftus on Tuesday when they host TP Mazembe where they will be looking to register the double over the Ravens and progress to the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League.