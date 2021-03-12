Mngqithi pleased as Domingo finally finds his feet

As Haashim Domingo is gradually proving to be a valuable addition to the star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns squad, the Brazilians co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has lifted the lid on what held the ex-Bidvest Wits star back during his early days at Chloorkop.

Domingo, 25, put in what’s arguably his best display in Downs shirt yet in their 4-0 win over Polokwane City in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday. Peter Shalulile, Lebohang Maboe, Lesedi Kapinga and Andile Jali were on target for Downs.

Domingo’s splendid shift in the Ke Yona tie could be enough to earn him another game time when Sundowns visits Stellenbosch for a league match at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow (1pm). Downs hopes to extend their lead at the summit of the log, having garnered 36 points from a measly 16 games.

Domingo’s obsession with perfection is what Mngqithi reckons contributed to his early struggles at Downs. Domingo is yet to score his first Downs goal, having featured in nine games on all fronts thus far.

“What was probably not right with the games he played before when he started, I think he was playing with a lot of anxiety,’’ said Mngqithi.

“He’s the boy who always puts pressure on himself, he doesn’t want to commit even one error and that makes things difficult when you’re playing with that kind of stress.’’

Mngqithi sees signs of improvement in Domingo. The former Golden Arrows tactician still expects his troop to do more than he’s done so far, highlight his potential.

“He’s improved in leaps and bounds because we’ve been trying to play him a few minutes as a sub and he comes in to stabilise the game. I still believe he is a far better player than what he’s given,’’ Mngqithi said.

“There’s far more to get from him if we can get his mind right and make him play with a lot of simplicity and composure because, once he does that, he’s one player that’s very much press resistant. It’s very difficult to dispossess the ball because technically he's very sound.’’

Against Polokwane, Downs substituted key players such as Shalulile, Ricardo Nascimento and Lyle Lakay very early in the second period after they’d already scored four goals in the first half. Mngqithi conceded they made these subs with the Stellenbosch game at the back of their minds.