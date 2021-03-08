TTM deny Birds league win with last gasp penalty

Alfred Ndengane rescued a point for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila with a stoppage-time penalty to force a 1-1 draw against Swallows in an entertaining DStv Premiership encounter played at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto yesterday.

Swallows looked to be on their way to clinching the three points when Zaphaniah Mbokoma gave them a first half lead.

But the visitors’ never-say-die attitude saw them force a share of the spoils with Ndengane’s penalty in added time.

The draw must have felt like a loss to Swallows as they were in control of the game for long periods.

TTM stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to five matches, while Swallows extended their record of draws in the league to 10.

Substitute Phetso Maphanga brought down Dengane inside the penalty area, leaving referee Philagenkosi Khumalo with no choice but to point to the spot.

Swallows have not won in their past seven league games, drawing six matches and losing once in the process.

It is a cause for concern for the Soweto-based outfit. They dropped to fifth place with 31 points from 18 matches. TTM are in 14th place with 16 points from 17 matches.