I don't like playing catch-up – Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has sounded rather skeptical about building on Saturday’s CAF Champions League success over Angolan side Petro de Luanda to salvage their poor domestic campaign.

Goals from Eric Mathoho and Happy Mashiane in either stanza gave Chiefs a comfortable 2-0 win at FNB Stadium, snapping an eight-game winless streak across all tournaments. Before Saturday, Chiefs had last won by beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0 in January.

“ We all know PSL, compared to Champions League, is a totally different game of football. PSL is much quicker, much harder in terms of the running,’’ said Hunt.

With other teams having already played 20 league games, Chiefs’ Champs League involvement has left them with a backlog of Dstv Premiership games as they are on 17 games. Hunt has made it clear he’d prefer to have played more games than to have games in hand.

“ I don’t like to be behind. I’d rather have three games ahead. So it’s not easy,’’ said Hunt.