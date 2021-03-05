Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his inability to have consistency in selection has been the club’s biggest problem struggling for positive results.

Amakhosi equalled their heaviest-ever losing margin against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday‚ 4-0 in Burkina Faso. If they cannot win their next Caf Champions League Group C game against Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 6pm) they will equal their longest winless run in league and cup competition of nine games.

Hit by a Fifa transfer ban with a squad that clearly is in need of rebuilding‚ but one that also finished Premiership runners-up in 2019-20‚ and is not as bad as the current return in results‚ such a record would be a new low-point in an already trying first season at Chiefs for Hunt.

It has not helped the coach that‚ in Covid-19 conditions that are seeing matches come thick and fast‚ for teams who also had no real pre-season‚ injuries are piling up for not just Chiefs but all PSL clubs.

“Well the biggest problem we have had‚ certainly‚ has been in consistency in the selection of the team‚ which has been something that’s been out of my hands‚” Hunt said ahead of the meeting against Petro.

“Every game there’s been a problem‚ and a change here and change there. And I feel like it’ll be like that tomorrow [on Saturday] again.

“So that’s the first thing‚ which doesn’t create [stability]‚ especially in defensive situations. We haven’t had a settled defence for ages.

“So that doesn’t help you. But certainly‚ we have to be better. There’s no doubt about it‚ we’ve made some huge errors‚ and we have got to be better – in scoring as well as conceding.

“But the first thing you’ve got to do is obviously the conceding of the goals has been a major problem.”

Hunt has captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ red-carded against Wydad‚ suspended.

“Samir Nurkovic is struggling a bit; Leonardo Castro‚ obviously – [they’ve been] playing a lot of games. So‚ ja‚ with a few certainly we’ll make the final call by tomorrow‚” the coach added.

“Kgotso Moleko has had to come back from Covid testing‚ so he won’t be involved. Dumisani Zuma is still sick – he was sick yesterday‚ so he won’t be available as well.”

Chiefs have started their first-ever Champions League group stage with a home 0-0 draw against Guinea’s Horoya and the loss to Wydad. Petro have lost 2-0 away to Horoya‚ and 1-0 at home to Wydad.

For Amakhosi‚ this is the match to get back on track in the group stage‚ and avoiding an unwanted record is also no small motivation.