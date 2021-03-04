Maduka unperturbed by Celtic's freefall

Bloemfontein Celtic coach John Maduka is not concerned by the mounting speculation around his future with the club following a string of poor results.

Celtic suffered a second successive defeat when they were beaten 0-1 by Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday in the DStv Premiership. They have registered two wins in their last 12 games.

Maduka, who is believed to be living in borrowed time, said his focus is on improving the club and not worried about what will happen to his future.

“About what happens in the future, I’m sure you don’t know how your future is with you," Maduka said. "You can’t predict that. Sometimes you will find out it doesn’t come the way you want it, so we have to focus on the job.

“Whatever happens in the future is part of life. I didn’t know that one day I will be sitting here, talking to you as a Celtic coach.

“As I said, as a coach, you don’t want to lose games. Whatever happens in the future, it can happen to anyone else. Sometimes you think your future is not bright, but you think you still have a chance.

“Like in the previous two seasons, no one gave us a chance that we can make it to the top eight two years in a row. We have to continue doing our job.”

Despite the defeat to Pirates on Tuesday, the 50-year-old was pleased with his side's performance and believes they could have gotten something out of the match.

“We started very well. We kept the ball a little much better. We played with a lot of confidence although we did not create enough scoring chances in the first half until Ndumiso Mabena was given a red card,” he said.

“We had to change everything, the game plan, and try to make sure that we remain compact and also try to go forward."