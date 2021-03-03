“Goal scoring in the PSL this season is much better‚” said Mbesuma‚ who is currently playing for University of Pretoria in the GladAfrica Championship.

“It is good to see strikers scoring goals and giving each other good competition. I am interested to see who will be the top goal scorer at the end of the season and how many goals they are going to score.”

Grobler is currently the leading scorer with 13 goals from 19 appearances and he is closely followed by Gamildien who has banged in 10 from 16 outings.

There is also Cape Town City’s Mduduzi Mdantsane‚ and then Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have scored 9‚8‚7 goals respectively but are outsiders for the Golden Boot.

“Guys like Bradley Grobler‚ Ruzaigh Gamildien‚ Mduduzi Mdantsane‚ Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile are doing well at the moment‚ but they must push a little bit harder.

"At the moment we don’t have fans inside stadiums but people still want to see goals and you need goals to win matches.

"Looking at what the guys have done so far‚ I will say so far‚ so good.”

Mbesuma said he is aware that his record will be broken at some stage in the future.

“I am not worried about my record of 25 league goals being in trouble because everything has its time and only God knows when it is going to be broken.

"I came to South Africa from Zambia and I was fortunate enough to have a good season where I scored all those goals.

"I know that someone will come along to take over and break my record.

“So‚ I am not worried if any of the current guys go all the way and break the record this season. In fact‚ I will be happy because someone would have scored many goals to break my record and I like scoring goals myself or seeing other people score goals.”