AmaZulu shift focus to league after cup elimination

AmaZulu barely have time to reflect on their Nedbank Cup elimination as they have to focus on their next DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at the Kings Park Stadium today at 5pm.

Usuthu are still hurting from their 1-0 defeat against Black Leopards in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, in the round of last-16 at the weekend. But coach Benni McCarthy told his charges not to hurt for too long and turn their focus back to the league. The Bafana Bafana legend wants them to consolidate their place in the top eight.

The Durban-based outfit will come up against the championship-chasing side and McCarthy knows that it won't be an easy game.

SuperSport want to close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Usuthu want to tighten their grip in the top eight. Usuthu are sixth in the log table with 25 points from 17 games and McCarthy wants them to climb higher up the table.

"Too bad about the results, but we cannot be sad for too long. We need to turn our attention to the league. We are all disappointed, but we still have something to play for in the Premiership. We have an important game coming up against SuperSport and we have to turn our attention on that game. The cup is gone and we have to move on," McCarthy said.

He will look to Augustine Mulenga and Lehlohonolo Majoro to help Usuthu bounce back to their winning ways. The Tshwane giants were not involved in the cup competition as they got eliminated by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the first round. Coach Kaitano Tambo and his team had more time to rest and prepare for the league game in Durban.

But Tembo is worried about their inconsistency as they dropped four points in their past two league matches after drawing 1-1 against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. The three-time league champions are second on the log table with 33 points from 18 games and trail Sundowns by three points.

Tembo's charges have played two games more and they will have played three games more than the log leaders after their trip to Durban.

"We are not consistent enough and dropped points in our previous two games. But we will soldier on and try to collect points," said Tembo.