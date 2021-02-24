Da Gama has old score to settle with Bloem Celtic

One thing Owen da Gama will need to improve at TS Galaxy is their home form in the DStv Premiership this season.

The Rockets are not enjoying a good record at Mbombela Stadium, with one win in six matches while recording two draws and three losses.

Ahead of their fixture against Bloemfontein Celtic in Mbombela this afternoon (3pm), Da Gama will be desperate to change that.

“It is a process, and it will take time, and we will eventually get things right. We are happy that the players are responding positively so far,” Da Gama told the club media department.

“But we do understand that it is still a building process. We played, I think eight or nine away games now, and people don’t realise that.”

Galaxy look to have improved under Da Gama since he took over at the beginning of the year, with two victories, two draws, and one defeat in his five matches.

“It has been taxing on the players, but irrespective of that, we never made an excuse or used anything against what we had to come up against,” Da Gama said.

“It gives us the team spirit and everybody in the management who have been 100% on top of their game. We carry on and do what we have to do. I think the management, technical team and players are united. That has been the strength of what we have achieved so far.”

The 59-year-old also revealed that he is still hurt after he missed out on the top-eight last season to Celtic while still coaching now-defunct Highlands Park and wants to take that pain out today.

“We are playing against a Celtic team that has done well. They are above us on the log, and clearly, there is something painful to me when we play Celtic. I must be honest about it. Last season when I was with Highlands Park, Celtic beat us on goal difference to the top eight.

“I believe that TS Galaxy is a far better team than what Highlands Park was. The unity is far better. We are going to work hard, we respect them, but we believe we should be in a better position, no doubt about that.”