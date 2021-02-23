Riekerink urges City to be clinical

Cape Town City coach Jan Riekerink wants his team to be ruthless in front of goal. The Dutch tactician is frustrated by his team's inability to convert the numerous goal-scoring chances they create and wants them to learn how to put their opponents to the sword.

Riekerink watched helplessly as his troops failed to make the most of their one-man advantage against Swallows in their DStv Premiership 1-1 draw at the Cape Town Stadium at the weekend. Midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane scored his ninth goal of the season to cancel out Kgaogelo Sekgota's early goal.

The Citizens have picked up just one point out of a possible nine in their past three league matches. There was a time when the Citizens looked like genuine title contenders, but how they concede goals is affecting their chances of winning the league title.

"It's two points dropped," admitted Riekerink. "We were a little bit sloppy in our final ball against 10 men. We should have won the game. That is the sad story of our season," he said.

Riekerink said they will not change the way they play as he believes in offensive football. "We will not change the way we play, but I just worry that we tend to create a lot, but our conversion rate seems to have dropped a little bit."

While the coach is not saying much about his leaky defence, their situation in the league will not improve until they sort themselves at the back.

Swallows coach Brandon Truter welcomed his sixth league draw in seven matches and is happy that his side are still unbeaten in 16 league matches.

"We are happy to take a point and we will build on from here. If you cannot win you must not lose. We do not care what others say about us, but we would like to be a difficult team to play against. We are happy that we are still unbeaten," added Truter.