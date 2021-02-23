Bongani Zungu now facing Bafana uncertainty after Covid-19-related indiscretion at Glasgow Rangers

The Bafana coach said after Rangers have explained the situation‚ Zungu will also be called to give his perspective. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said the on-loan player's actions have endangered his chances of securing a permanent move from France's Amiens.

"It is something where we can't commit ourselves until we have spoken to the club and spoken to the player‚" Ntseki told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

"I was in a meeting with the CEO [Motlanthe] [on Monday] actually addressing this matter. Because as of now we can't be seen to be commenting on it until we have spoken to the club to find out what actually happened. All that we have heard is just hearsay.

"So maybe by the end of business [on Wednesday] we will have spoken to the club. And then a follow-up will be made with the player."

Ntseki did admit Zungu's flouting of Covid-19 regulations is a concern from a Bafana perspective. "For now we are very worried about what actually happened‚ and how is that going to impact either negatively on him as a player‚ and also negatively on Bafana Bafana?" the coach said.

"Because the next Fifa week of March 21 to 30 is very important for us. Those are two crucial matches where we have to play to win to qualify. And we should have loved to have had every player in the country being available for selection."

Ntseki‚ who was the assistant-coach to Stuart Baxter at the 2019 Nations Cup finals in Egypt where Zungu was arguably Bafana's best player‚ is well aware of the midfielder's quality. Ntseki has also had personal experience of Zungu's errant ways‚ having had a fallout with the player soon after becoming head coach in late 2019‚ which resulted in Zungu not being selected in the early part of 2020.