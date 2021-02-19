Mokeke urges City to shore things up at the back

Midfielder Thato Mokeke says Cape Town City need to tighten up as they have one of the worst defences in the DStv Premiership. The Citizens, who host Swallows at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), have conceded 25 goals thus far, one fewer than bottom side Leopards.

Jan Riekerink's charges lost back-to-back league games against Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, 2-0 and 2-1, in Gauteng last week. They are on the verge of losing a third league game in a row, but Mokeke says that is not an option.

The 30-year-old urged them to be more disciplined at the back and avoid conceding goals for fun. “We have to rectify our defensive mistakes urgently. We are conceding silly goals and we are becoming a laughing stock as we are the top scorers in the league. It's worrying that we are the worst defensive team in the league even though we have scored the highest number of goals in the Premiership,” said a concerned Mokeke.

The former SuperSport United and Chippa United star said the whole team must shoulder the blame for their shocking display in defence.

“When the other players are out of their positions we have to help each other to cover the open spaces. Attacking players must track back and help the defenders to avoid conceding unnecessary goals. It is not easy but we will try our level best to fix it.”

Swallows are unbeaten in 15 matches, but have drawn their past five league games. Mokeke said they would inflict the first defeat on the Birds.

“I am not happy with the previous two losses. We are facing an unbeaten team in the league and it will be a mountain to climb but we need the points more than them. Swallows game is a must-win for us. We will go all out and leave no stone unturned,” said Mokeke.