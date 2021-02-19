Covid floors five-a-side tourney again

The 2021 Africa 5s social football league has been deferred to 2022, Castle Lager announced yesterday.

“We take the utmost care for consumers, staff and participants in all that we do. Given the current climate, as our continent continues to battle against the scourge of Covid-19 in many countries, we felt it best to hold off on moving forward with the tournament this year,” said Castle Lager brand director Kudzi Mathabire.

The beer brand said it just simply would not work without the involvement of the fans who have made the tournament a success on the African footballing calendar.

All received entries from teams who wished to participate in the league in 2020 and/or 2021, will gain automatic promotion into the tournament as soon as it is safe to proceed.

Meanwhile, Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto'o, who was meant to serve as the ambassador of the tournament in 2020, has also joined Castle Lager in asking fans to remain safe and hopeful.

“We are as disappointed as the fans will be at the news of the 2021 Africa 5s being deferred. But we must all stand united in our fight against the coronavirus so that we may all see the day when we can come together once again and enjoy the beautiful game together,” said Eto'o.

Africa 5s is a continental social football league that launched with five countries in 2018. The year 2019 saw the league’s expansion from five countries to eight countries as well as the inclusion of a woman’s league.