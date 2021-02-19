Chiefs keeper cements his love for cars with a degree

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brylon “Lee” Petersen’s second-to-none passion for motoring is the reason he's now a qualified engineer.

Earlier this week, Petersen etched his name into a very short list of Premier Soccer League players with tertiary qualifications after attaining his BSc degree in mechanical engineering from Wits University.

The 25-year-old from Pietermaritzburg laid bare how his love for cars inspired him to study mechanical engineering. Petersen's close connection with motors was also fuelled by Keith, his father's involvement in a trucking business.

“I have always been a lover of cars. I am also curious about how different cars were manufactured in terms of the processes. I like to get my hands dirty. I think my love for cars is the reason I am here today," Petersen said.

“I am creative. I like how things flow to the next level. Engineering is a process, it's about what comes before the next thing. Obviously, football was also a passion but with my father doing a trucking business, it was easy to have a connection with vehicles.’’

Petersen is the middle son between two brothers, 30-year-old Bryce and Blake, who is 17.

The Amakhosi shot-stopper reckons family values played a telling role in his decision to still chase a degree even while playing professional football.

“Our parents love football. But their teachings are that education comes first that’s why I managed to go to Wits. My mom [Kim] has an economic background. My younger brother Blake is in matric this year,’’ said Petersen, who matriculated from Maritzburg College in 2013.

“Bryce has his own [amateur] football team that he’s coaching after getting his CAF licence but he’s also about to be a chartered accountant (CA)…I think he’s one module away."

Petersen admitted juggling football with his studies wasn’t easy.

“[It] was tough, I won’t beat about the bush. But the key thing was discipline. I always had to be strict with myself when it comes to time management.’’

How does Petersen intend to use his degree?

“The degree is obvious a back-up plan. I must have something when my football career is done. But also I can’t sit with my degree because it’ll be irrelevant as time goes by.

“Let’s say I play soccer for 10 years from now; when I leave I try to look for a job and they tell me that my degree is irrelevant.

"So I want to go into corporate [business] as soon as possible, but as a part-timer or as a volunteer because I also want to play football.’’