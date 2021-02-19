Mahlambi‚ who won three league titles with Sundowns‚ is yet to feature in Usuthu’s line-up since McCarthy took over from Ayanda Dlamini at the end of last year. He last played 32 minutes in Dlamini’s last match on December 16 when Usuthu lost 2-0 against neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows.

“I’m not a person who has anything against anyone‚” McCarthy started‚ answering a question on Mahlambi’s lack of game time since joining AmaZulu at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

“I think players have to pace themselves and with me it’s hard work over talent and I’ve said that all the time.

“You know if you have talent in abundance you have to match that with hard work. And if I don’t see players give me what I’m looking for and there are players willing to sweat blood and tears‚ I’m going for that.

“So players need to understand that you need to work hard. You can have all the talent in the world but you still have to work hard.”

Mahlambi has former Arrows player Siphelele Magubane and Zambian international Augustine Mulenga among those he’s fighting for a place with in the AmaZulu frontline out wide and so far he’s failed to get ahead of them.

“I’m not saying he’s [Mahlambi] not working hard but there’s players working exceptionally hard and that’s why they’re finding themselves in the team‚” McCarthy clarified.