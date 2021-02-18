Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu might have put his future at Rangers in jeopardy being caught among a group of five players breaking strict lockdown restrictions in a house party in Scotland.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said he feels "let down" after Scottish police broke up a house party where Zungu‚ Nathan Patterson‚ Calvin Bassey‚ Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear were present in the early hours of Sunday morning. The five are self-isolating‚ and face being suspended by the club.

Three - Zungu‚ Patterson and Bassey - were in contention for Rangers' travelling squad to meet Antwerp in Thursday's Europa League last-32 tie in Belgium.

Gerrard said he will have a heart-to-heart discussion with all five players.

"First and foremost we have to acknowledge that five of our players have been involved in a breach of the Covid regulations‚ which‚ from the top of the club to the bottom‚ we're all really disappointed in‚" Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"That will be dealt with internally. The players will be fined. And we are in dailogue with the Scottish FA and the government moving forward to find the solution in terms of them boys.

"They've been removed from the squad and the club for now on a short-time basis once they isolate. And I'll sit down with all them boys face to face once it's allowed to do so.

" ... It won't affect us as a group - I've absolutely delighted with the group in terms of their application."I feel personally let down by recent events. But I'm trying to move forward and focus on the important things‚ which is preparing the team for the huge game against Antwerp."

A Police Scotland spokesman was quoted on BBC.com as saying: "We received a report of a gathering at a property in Hayburn Lane‚ Glasgow‚ around 1.10am on Sunday‚ 14 February.