CAF gives Algerian clash the greenlight

Sundowns push on without the 12th man

After Kaizer Chiefs’ highly anticipated CAF Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca was called off, Mamelodi Sundowns group phase fixture against CR Belouizdad on February 23 in Algeria will go ahead.



Chiefs were not able to travel to Morocco to play Wydad because of Covid-19 and visa issues...