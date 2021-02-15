'We are within our objectives'
Ncikazi in high spirits as Arrows' scoring mojo kicks in
Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has credited his players following their good run in the DStv Premiership this season.
Arrows are having a good season under Ncikazi, having registered seven victories, seven draws, and one defeat in 15 matches with 28 points...
