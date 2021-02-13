‘One day they are going to lose’: Al-Hilal coach on Sundowns’ home record

Al-Hilal Omdurman coach Zoran Manojlović says they will not be intimidated by the highly impressive 19-match unbeaten home record of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians host the Sudanese in the first match of the group stages at Loftus on Saturday looking to stretch their unbeaten record at home in this competition to 20 matches.

The last time Sundowns lost in the Champions League at home was against Esperance of Tunisia in 2017 and since then they have achieved some remarkable results at Loftus or Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“They are very strong at home because they have not lost in about 20 matches but one day they are going to lose for the first time and I hope that day is tomorrow,” Manojlović said.

“We did not have enough time for preparations because on Monday we played in our league back home. We have had a few days of preparation for this big game and we are playing against a big team in Africa, who are very strong at home.