Lewandowski after Club World Cup victory: Bayern 'have the six-pack now'

Bayern Munich beat Mexico’s Tigres UANL 1-0 on Thursday thanks to Benjamin Pavard’s winner on the hour, to win the Club World Cup title and earn their sixth trophy in less than nine months.

Pavard scored in the 59th minute following a VAR review and in front of around 12,000 spectators allowed into Education City Stadium, after Tigres keeper Nahuel Guzman had stopped a Robert Lewandowski header.

“We have the six-pack now,” Lewandowski said. “This is a special story. We were desperate to win this title. Now we can savour this on the flight back.” The Germans, who also twice hit the woodwork, won all domestic and European titles they competed for in 2020 and are the first team to match Barcelona’s sextuple from 2009.

It was also Bayern coach’s Hansi Flick’s sixth trophy since he took over in November 2019.

The Bavarians were missing several players, including Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez to COVID-19 infections and Jerome Boateng who returned to Germany for personal reasons.