Floyd Shivambu says African passport would solve Kaizer Chiefs' problems

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs' battle to get visas to travel to Morocco for their first group match of the 2021 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League.

Chiefs were set to play against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday and supposed to travel to North Africa on Wednesday night to honour the away fixture.

However, just hours before the team was due to depart for Morocco, the club announced that members of the travelling party were not issued visas to enter the North African country, despite applications being submitted timeously.

“After the draw and the fixture announcement, Kaizer Chiefs made all the necessary arrangements to travel including booking flights, securing accommodation, submission of visa applications and everything that is required for the trip,” said Chiefs.