Birds still assessing Bibo's fitness

Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa has revealed they're in no rush to take a decision on Thandani "Bibo" Ntshumayelo, who has been training with Birds to regain fitness.

Mogashoa pointed out that the 30-year-old midfielder asked to train with the team and that the club will if he fits in or not.

Ntshumayelo, who'd been kicking his heels since leaving Baroka in July 2019, started training with Swallows four weeks ago. Bibo last played a competitive game on April 20 2019, racking up 35 minutes in Baroka's 1-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. That was to be Ntshumayelo's only action for Baroka in his three-month stint at the Limpopo club

"We are not even talking about that [the possibility of signing Ntshumayelo] because he still needs to be match fit, that's the most important point. The reason he asked to train with the club was that he wants to get fit," Mogashoa told Sowetan yesterday.

"We're not even having a conversation with him around signing him...the agreement was that he must get fit and after that maybe we can see what happens. We can't rush things or commit to sign him."

Nevertheless, the Swallows supremo didn't rule out that Ntshumayelo could be their player if he impresses coach Brandon Truter after passing the first hurdle of regaining full fitness.

"If he does get match fit and the coach [Truter] is happy with him, why not sign him? Remember, the most important person here is the coach. I am happy that the coach is the one that agreed that he trains with us. So if he meets the coach's expectations we will help him out by offering him a contract,'' stated the Swallows chairman.

Ntshumayelo looked destined for greatness, starring for SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates. It was in 2016 when the midfielder's blossoming career hit a snag as he was subjected to a four-year ban from football for using cocaine.

However, In September 2018 Ntshumayelo was cleared to resume his career after a successful appeal.