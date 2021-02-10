Cup exit means Baroka can now focus on PSL survival

Baroka coach Thoka Matsimela says their Nedbank Cup exit against Cape Town Spurs is a blessing in disguise.

The Limpopo-based side lost the first round match against the GladAfrica Championship side 5-4 on penalties after their game ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Bakgaga dominated the first-round clash, but were let down by poor finishing at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday night. Matsimela said they should have wrapped up the game in regulation time, but paid the penalty for their failure to convert their chances.

Bakgaga scored first through Richard Mbulu in added time in the first half and conceded an equaliser scored by Ashley Cupido 12 minutes into the second half.

The Polokwane-based outfit will play league champions Mamelodi Sundowns on February 17 in Tshwane.

"We are out of the cup, but it is not a train smash. It's a blessing in disguise so that we can focus on the league. The league is our bread and butter. The focus now is to finish in the top 8. I told the players to go and think about the second round of the league and come up with ideas they can use to beat Sundowns in the next game," said Matsimela.

He said the second round of the league will be tricky as all the teams would want to achieve their objectives. "Others will fight for the league title, relegation and top 8 finish. We have to bring our A-game. Last season we survived relegation on the final day of the season, and we do not want a repeat of what happened," Matsimela stated.

He hopes they will end the season with more than 40 points and finish in the top 8 for the first time in their history. "To get anywhere near 40 points will be an achievement. To qualify for the top 8 will be massive for this club," added Matsimela.

Nedbank Cup second round draw

Tshakhuma v Swallows; Chippa United v Cape Town City; Pretoria Callies v JDR Stars; Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City; TS Sporting v Richards Bay; Cape Town All Stars v Cape Town Spurs; Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates; Black Leopards v AmaZulu

The matches will take place on the weekend of February 26-28