Orlando Pirates more convincing sweeping aside Cape Town City

Orlando Pirates earned what seemed a crucial and relatively convincing 2-0 win against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening to remain in touch with the DStv Premiership title race.

Deon Hotto set the tone scoring the opener with 14 seconds of the first minute remaining, Vincent Pule making it 2-0 in the fifth as Bucs’ lightning early double strike stunned City’s initially hapless, flat-footed defence.

The result kept title contenders Pirates (17 matches) five points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, though the Brazilians have two games in hand.Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s numerous personnel – five, four and four in the previous three matches – and positional switches had raised eyebrows.

Coming off an unspectacular 1-0 Nedbank Cup win against First Division Uthongathi on Saturday, just three changes, and maintaining a 4-3-3 system, seemed to bring a measure of stability and confidence.Paseka Mako returned for Innocent Maela at left-back.

Siphesihle Ndlovu dropped from midfield to a decent showing as a makeshift right-back, Thabiso Sesane making way for Fortune Makaringe’s return in central midfield. Vincent Pule came into the front line for Gabadinho Mhango.