Nodada hopes for celebration as City visit Bucs

Thabo Nodada says he wants to repay the faith Cape Town City have shown in him after he signed a new three-year deal yesterday. The 25-year-old midfielder will stay with the Mother City until June 2024. He has scored four goals and made one assist in 14 matches.

He is determined to celebrate his contract extension by helping the Citizens to win their DStv Premiership match against unpredictable Orlando Pirates this evening at Orlando Stadium. (Kickoff 5pm).

Fresh from their emphatic 4-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup first round, the Cape outfit want to collect the maximum points against the Soweto giants.

The modest footballer said he would like to get his name on the scoresheet and help the free-scoring Citizens to win the game.

"My focus is to help my team. I want to prove a point every time I step onto the pitch, against every opponent. Pirates will be no exception. I am happy with my new deal and want to repay the faith shown in me," he said.

"We go to another level when we face these big teams, but this time we do not need extra motivation. It is a jostle for a higher position on the log with them. If we beat them, we go above them on the log table that is the incentive to win this game," Nodada told Sowetan yesterday.

City and Pirates played to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining game at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch in the first round. The Citizens have scored the highest number of goals (26) in the league from 14 matches. Bucs have been blowing hot and cold in the league and have lost away against Golden Arrows in their previous league match.

The Citizens drew 1-1 with Baroka in Limpopo in their previous league game. But Nodada is not reading too much into Pirates struggles in the league.

"We must not take our foot off the pedal. We have to keep on working hard. They have not been consistent in the league and had mixed results. It is a tricky game for us as we do not know what to expect from them," added Nodada.

Fixtures (5pm unless stated)

Today: Celtic v SuperSport, Dr Molemela Stadium; Pirates v CPT City, Orlando.

Friday: Stellenbosch v Arrows, Danie Craven Stadium; Maritzburg v Tshakhuma, Harry Gwala Stadium.

Saturday: Celtic v Chippa, Dr Molemela Stadium, 3pm; SuperSport v Cape Town City, Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sunday: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville, 3.30pm.