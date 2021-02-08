Zinnbauer demands improved showing against City

Despite their progression to the Nedbank Cup last 16, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is not satisfied with his team's performance and demands an improvement.

The two-time Ke Yona! winners registered a slender 1-0 victory over GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi at the Orlando Stadium at the weekend. Off-form striker Gabadinho Mhango scored midway through the second half in a close contest with a team from the lower division.

But they must bring their A-game in their next DStv Premiership assignment when they host free-scoring Cape Town City tomorrow (5pm) at the same venue. Clearly Bucs have goalscoring problems, and injuries to Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa are not helping. And there's new injury upfront involving Mhango, Zinnbauer has revealed. He is however happy to see Mhango get on the scoresheet, and hopes his top striker last season will rediscover his goalscoring exploits.

“We have to work with what we have. I am happy that Mhango scored. But he sustained an injury and I hope he is available for the Cape Town City game. I hope that the [other] injured players return,” said Zinnbauer.

“It was not a good game [against Uthongathi] for us. We created opportunities but lacked the killer instinct. We should have scored an early goal to be able to breathe. But we take the win and progress to the next round. The win is important for us but I am not happy with the performance.”