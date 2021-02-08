Chiefs hit another low as Bay triumph

Kaizer Chiefs yet again turned into a laughing stock after minnows Richards Bay dumped them out of the Nedbank Cup in the first round, via a 2-1 loss at FNB Stadium yesterday.

The goal that sank Amakhosi was scored by Siyabonga Vilane a minute into added time. The Natal Rich Boyz had taken the lead just before the half-hour mark, courtesy of Thabani Dube's headed effort. Chiefs equalised through a spectacular goal from second-half substitute Leonardo Castro.

Amakhosi had in recent years been losing to lower leagues outfits in the Nedbank Cup such as Baroka and FC Cape Town, with Richards Bay being the latest second division campaigner to claim the Chiefs scalp.

Chiefs coach Gavin didn’t really tamper with what’s been his best XI, with Siphelele Ntshangase and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya the only unfamiliar faces in the line-up.

Ntshangase and Ntiya-Ntiya hadn’t started any official game since Hunt arrived at Naturena. Samir Nurkovic was a shadow of the player from last season, squandering a number of chances.

Ntiya-Ntiya later got his marching orders after a second bookable offence. Hunt had to respond and he brought on Castro for Bernard Parker, while Njabulo Blom and Lebogang Manyama were introduced for Darrel Matsheke and Ntshangase. Dumisani Zuma took Happy Mashiane’s spot.