Soccer

UEFA hands Ajax keeper Onana 12-month doping ban

By Reuters - 06 February 2021 - 12:19
Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana.
Ajax Amsterdam's Andre Onana.
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for 12 months by European soccer's governing body UEFA for violating doping rules, the club said on Friday.

Traces of the banned substance Furosemide were found in the Cameroon international's urine during an out-of-competition test on Oct. 30, Ajax said, leading to a year-long ban for the player from all football activities effective from Friday.

Furosemide is not known to be performance enhancing itself, but can be used to mask the use of other kinds of doping, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Onana said the violation was the result of a mistake, as he accidentally took a medicine meant for his girlfriend on the morning of Oct. 30.

"I mistakenly took it for a aspirin because the packaging was almost identical, which I greatly regret", Onana said in a post on his Instagram account.

Ajax refuse to allow African internationals to travel

Ajax Amsterdam have refused to allow four of their African internationals to travel and join up with their national teams this week because they ...
Sport
4 months ago

"I respect the UEFA Appeals Body, but I do not share their decision in this case. I consider it excessive and disproportionate as it has been acknowledged by UEFA that it was an unintentional mistake."

Ajax and Onana said they would appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Onana's doping ban is the second blow for Ajax within a few days after the discovery earlier this week that they had failed to register their record signing Sebastien Haller for the Europa League knockout rounds.

The 24-year old Onana has played 142 matches for Ajax since 2015 and has been one of the key players behind the club's recent domestic and European success.

Ajax have won the Dutch league in the past two seasons, and currently hold a seven point lead over rivals PSV Eindhoven.

Onana helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019 and the final of the Europa League two years earlier.

Onana has also earned 15 caps for Cameroon.

Desiree Ellis becomes back-to-back winner at Caf Awards

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis claimed back-to-back Caf Women’s Coach of the Year awards after picking up the 2019 prize on Tuesday night.
Sport
1 year ago

Thulani dispels doom and gloom

Thulani Hlatshwayo does not think Bafana Bafana have gone backwards since their impressive campaign in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. ...
Sport
4 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X