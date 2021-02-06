UEFA hands Ajax keeper Onana 12-month doping ban

Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for 12 months by European soccer's governing body UEFA for violating doping rules, the club said on Friday.

Traces of the banned substance Furosemide were found in the Cameroon international's urine during an out-of-competition test on Oct. 30, Ajax said, leading to a year-long ban for the player from all football activities effective from Friday.

Furosemide is not known to be performance enhancing itself, but can be used to mask the use of other kinds of doping, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Onana said the violation was the result of a mistake, as he accidentally took a medicine meant for his girlfriend on the morning of Oct. 30.

"I mistakenly took it for a aspirin because the packaging was almost identical, which I greatly regret", Onana said in a post on his Instagram account.