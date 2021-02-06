Soccer

Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo

06 February 2021 - 16:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns Motjeka “Ace” Madisha was finally laid to rest at his village of Ga-Madisha in Zebediela in Limpopo on Saturday.
Image: TWITTER/ModisaWaDinku

Madisha died in a horrific car accident when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park in December.

He was laid to rest at Ga-Madisha-Leolo cemetery‚ in a ceremony attended by family members‚ government dignitaries and other VIPs‚ and Madisha's Sundowns teammates‚ technical staff and officials.

The funeral was delayed by almost six weeks as the family waited for laboratory DNA results as Madisha was with someone during the accident that left the car burned beyond recognition.

The funeral was attended by various dignitaries including Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi‚ Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and former room-mate Thapelo Morena and Limpopo politicians.

Fans from different clubs joined those of Sundowns supporters who carried Madisha's coffin and exploded in songs at the gravesite before he was put to his final resting place.

This week‚ Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe‚ the technical team and players and Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and members of his technical team visited the family to pay their respects.

